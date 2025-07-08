Council on Aging plans resource fair Friday Published 11:06 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

CAMILLA — The Sowega Council on Aging will hold its Summer Regional Senior Resource Fair 9 a.m. to noon Friday at Camilla United Methodist Church, 39 S. Harney St. in Camilla.

This free event, serving seniors and caregivers from Mitchell, Baker, Colquitt and Grady counties, seeks to connect seniors with resources that are designed to improve the lives of the aging community, the agency said in a press release.

This event is part of the Georgia Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) – a federally funded program that provides eligible seniors with food vouchers to purchase fresh, “Georgia-grown” fruits and vegetables. Authorized farmers sell their fresh fruits and vegetables on-site in exchange for food vouchers from eligible SFMNP participants. Benefits may only be issued one (1) time to participants Farmers Market participants also receive nutrition and health education on the benefits of fresh fruits and vegetables.

All SFMNP participants must be Georgia residents, 60+ years old at the time of the market and income eligible. SFMNP participants must complete a registration form with income verification of not more than 185% of the federal poverty guidelines. When a registered senior or their designated proxy arrives at a market site, they will receive food vouchers valued at $30 per person to purchase fresh produce.

In addition to the Farmers Market, participants at the Senior Resource Fair will enjoy free giveaways and can connect with other Aging Network Providers to learn more about services and activities to enrich their lives.

“We love events like these because they are at the heart of our mission,” said Izzie Sadler, executive director of SCOA. “We coordinate a system of services for seniors. That means SCOA is a resourcing organization – we connect people with the services and providers they need.”

Participants are encouraged to call the Sowega Council on Aging at 229-432-0994, Option 3, to see if they qualify for SFMNP and to pre-register. Participants can also register on-site on the day of the market.