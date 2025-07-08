Agencies continue

active-shooter training Published 11:31 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Photo by Adelia Ladson 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Photo by Adelia Ladson

The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a multiple-agency ALERRT exercise this week at Stringfellow Elementary School. It started Monday and will end Thursday. Personnel from the Sheriff’s Office, Moultrie Police Department, Emergency Medical Service, Volunteer Fire Association, Moultrie Fire Department and 911 are all participating in the active shooter training. Officers, shown here, secure a hallway in the school and pull a victim to a safe location. Victims were played by volunteers and agency personnel.