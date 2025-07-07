Former Georgia senator to head state health agency Published 6:43 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp named Dr. Dean Burke Monday commissioner of the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH).

Burke, 67, a former state senator now serving as the state agency’s chief medical officer, will take up his new role on Aug. 1.

Dean served in the Georgia Senate for a decade representing a district in Southwest Georgia that included Colquitt County. Sam Watson, of Moultrie, ran unopposed to fill his seat in January 2023.

Before entering the Senate, Burke worked as chief medical officer at Memorial Hospital and Manor in Bainbridge. He also served as a member of the Hospital Authority of the City of Bainbridge and Decatur County and practiced obstetrics and gynecology for 27 years.

“Given his extensive background in medicine and health-care policy, he is uniquely qualified to fill this role at a pivotal time for this important agency,” Kemp said. “I’m confident he will demonstrate that same level of commitment as commissioner that he has shown throughout his many years of public service.”

Before entering state politics, Burke was a member of the Bainbridge City Council for five years. He was elected to the state Senate in 2012.

Burke will succeed current DCH Commissioner Russel Carlson, who is leaving state government for a position in the private sector.