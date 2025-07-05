2014-2015 state champion

football teams to be honored Published 8:18 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

MOULTRIE – Ten years after their back-to-back state championships, the 2014 and 2015 Packer football teams will be honored this fall.

A reunion of the two teams that posted 15-0 records will be held on October 3, 2025.

The players, coaching staffs and cheerleaders will be recognized at halftime of the Colquitt County-Valdosta game on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.

Varsity players and cheerleaders will receive two complimentary general admission tickets when they pre-register by emailing coach Earl Jefferson at earl.jefferson@colqluitt.k12.ga.us.

Those interested in taking part must contact coach Jefferson by September 19.

The two teams were coached by Rush Propst, who went on to post a 119-35 record during his 11-year tenure and led three other teams to state championships games.

The Packers headed into the 2014 season coming off an 11-3 season that ended in a soggy and muddy 14-9 loss at Norcross.

The 2014 team opened with a 31-14 win over Mill Creek and followed with a 35-14 victory over Propst’s former team, the Hoover (Ala.) Buccaneers.

After the win over Hoover, the Packers were ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAAA the rest of the season.

The Packers swept their five Region 1 opponents, defeating Lowndes 45-27, Lee County 58-14, Valdosta 48-20, Tift County 62-21 and Camden County 28-24.

Once in the playoffs, Colquitt rolled over Rockdale County 62-12, Dacula 51-20, Milton 42-35 and McEachern 57-20.

In the state championship game at the Georgia Dome, the Packers claimed their first state title since 1994 with a 28-24 win over Archer.

The team was led by linebacker Bull Barge, offensive lineman Alfred Brown, linebacker Quintin Hampton, running back Sihiem King and quarterback Chase Parrish, all of whom were named All-State.

The Packers were perhaps even more dominant in 2015, scoring 700 points and averaging 47.7 points a game.

The season opened with a 45-14 win over North Gwinnett in the Georgia Dome and among the Packers non-region wins was an impressive 42-8 victory over highly regarded Plant High of Tampa, Fla.

The Packers again cruised through their region schedule, winning over Lowndes 42-20, Lee County 54-17, Valdosta 49-14, Tift County 41-33 and Camden County 33-14.

In the playoffs, Colquitt manhandled North Paulding 48-16, Central Gwinnett 62-21, South Forsyth 49-31 and Mill Creek 52-31 to reach the championship game.

The Packers finished off their brilliant two-year run with a 30-13 win over Roswell to win the title at the Georgia Dome.

The victory not only enabled the Packers to win a state championship, they also were named national champions by High School Football America.

Eight Packers were named All-State: Parrish, linebacker Akivie Bailey, defensive end Jay Blakely, tight end Shaun Bonner, running back/receiver Ty Lee, kicker Luis “Baby Lou” Martinez, receiver Kiel Pollard and linebacker Dee Walker.