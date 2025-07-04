Tyler, Niday preparing

for international meets Published 12:15 pm Friday, July 4, 2025

MOULTRIE – Carson Tyler and ElliReese Niday, two ultra-successful Colquitt County divers, will continue their 2025 seasons with competition in international meets.

Niday, who followed up a first-place finish on platform at the USA Diving National Championships in May with a silver medal in the event at the recent American Cup, is heading for Paraguay for the Aug. 9-23 Junior Pan Am Championships.

Athletes up to the age of 22 will compete in a number of sports in the Championships and will reside in a village that simulates an Olympic Games environment.

Niday won three gold medals at the 2023 Junior Pan American Championships.

Tyler, the Indiana University All-American who represented the U.S. in the Paris Olympics last year, won gold and silver medals at the American Cup.

He has qualified to compete in the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, which will be held July 26-Aug. 3 in Singapore.

Niday also qualified to compete in Singapore, but, at 13, is too young.

Her age was not a factor when she became one of the youngest divers in history to win a national championship when she took first place on platform at the National Championships in Auburn.

Niday competed in the Canada Cup in early June and led after prelims, but did not compete in the finals.

Maggie Gray of Australia won the event

In the American Cup, held June 12-15 in Morgantown, W.Va., Niday was first on platform after prelims, but Japan’s Rin Kaneto took first place.

Niday took home the silver medal.

Before traveling to Paraguay, Niday will compete in USA Diving’s Junior National Championships, which will begin July 25 in Mission Viejo, Calif.

She is a seven-time Junior National champion, but did not compete at Nationals last year because of an injury.

Niday dives for John Fox and the War Eagle Dive Club.

But she will be coached at Junior Nationals by her mother, former All-American Lauryn McCalley Niday, who is part of her coaching staff.

Tyler, who finished fourth on springboard in the Paris Olympics, has a string of outstanding performances this year.

He won championships on two boards at the NCAA Championships and earned another gold medal in the synchronized platform event with teammate Joshua Hedberg at USA Diving Nationals.

Tyler and Hedberg teamed up again to win the gold medal in the American Cup.

He also took the silver medal in the 3-meter springboard event at the American Cup, which was held in Morgantown, W.Va.