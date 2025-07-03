Southern Arts Invitational accepting artists’ applications Published 2:41 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

MOULTRIE — The Arts Center of Moultrie is accepting applications for its Annual Southern Arts Invitational juried exhibition. The deadline to send submissions is July 18. There will be cash prizes for first, second and third places.

The Moultrie Service League and Metro Power are sponsoring this juried exhibition. According to the arts center’s website, it provides artists working in all mediums, both 2D and 3D, the opportunity to participate in a regional exhibition.

The exhibit will open Aug. 28 and run through Oct. 31.

“In past years, exhibited work has included oil and watercolor paintings, pencil and ink drawings, clay and metal sculpture, fiber art, ceramics, jewelry, and more,” the website also states.

Artists must complete the online entry form, pay the non-refundable $15 entry fee (per submission), and submit high resolution images of artwork. Applicants must send the images to curator@moultriearts.org, along with the title of each piece. Artists may select from two entry categories.

“Artists are invited to submit up to three entries for the juried exhibit,” states the arts center’s website.

They will judge all entries on the basis of artistic merit. Artists will be notified of acceptance status by July 23. Then, they will announce the winners at the opening reception, Thursday, Aug. 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

“Participating artists are required to determine and provide title, selling price, medium, and appropriate category for each entry. The selling price should include the 30% commission share for The Arts Center,” the Arts Center of Moultrie website states.

For more information about the Southern Arts Invitational, go to https://www.moultriearts.org/southernarts.

The Arts Center of Moultrie galleries are free and open to the public, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.