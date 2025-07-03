Betsy Ross Flag raised on courthouse square Published 4:03 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more County Commissioner Lt. Col. Paul Nagy (Ret) and Thomas Coleman, president of the Thigpen Trail Chapter of the SAR, attach the Betsy Ross Flag so that it can be raised over the courthouse square. 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Thomas Coleman, president of the Thigpen Trail Chapter of the SAR presents plaques to Mayor Bill McIntosh and County Commissioner Paul Nagy to honor the city and county for flying the American Flag over the years. 3/3 Swipe or click to see more From the left, Thomas Coleman, president of the Thigpen Trail Chapter of the NSDAR, presents Bronze Medals to co-chairs of the America 250 committee Jean Gay and Nancy Coleman, both members of the John Benning Chapter of the NSDAR. The medals were presented at the Freedom Fest Thursday, in honor of their work on the committee.

MOULTRIE — Local chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Sons of the American Revolution held a flag raising ceremony Thursday morning on the Colquitt County courthouse lawn in honor of Independence Day.

Suzanne Leimer, regent of the John Benning Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, welcomed the audience members on the warm morning, and the invocation was given by the Rev. Tony Crosby of First Methodist Church.

The lowering and folding of the current Flag of the United States was carried out by two of the Colquitt County High School’s Marine Corps JROTC cadets.

The presentation of the Revolutionary War Flag was carried out by the Thigpen Trail Chapter SAR.

The raising of the Betsy Ross flag was carried out by Mayor Bill McIntosh and County Commissioner Lt. Col. Paul Nagy, USMC-Retired.

Anita Jones, chaplain of the John Benning Chapter NSDAR, sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.” John Wesley and Parks Sewell of the Thigpen Trail Society, a chapter of the National Society Children of the American Revolution, led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Jean Gay, co-chair America 250 for the John Benning Chapter NSDAR, gave a brief history of the Flag of the United States and said, “Then, General George Washington commissioned the Betsy Ross Flag for the Revolution.”

“On June 14, 1777, Congress passed the first official Flag Act stating that the Flag of the United States shall be thirteen stripes alternating, red and white and that the union be thirteen stars, white and in a blue field representing a new constellation,” Gay said. “Appropriately the colors of the flag have their own symbolism, red meaning heartiness and valor, white meaning purity, blue stood for vigilance, perseverance, and justice with 13 five point stars.”

Gay, then invited, the audience to sing “You’re a Grand Old Flag.”

Thomas Coleman, president of the Thigpen Trail Chapter SAR, made a special presentation for the “exceptional display of the flag over the years” to the city of Moultrie and Colquitt County. The plaques were accepted by McIntosh and Nagy.

Coleman also presented the American 250 ribbon to the John Benning Chapter NSDAR and Leimer accepted that award. American 250 Bronze medals were presented to Nancy Coleman and Jean Gay, both co-chairs for the NSDAR.

Nancy Coleman, co-chair American 250 for the John Benning Chapter NSDAR, led the audience in reciting the American’s Creed and closed the program with the singing of “God Bless America.”