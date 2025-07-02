EDDIE SEAGLE: Planning the landscape Published 7:46 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

“The summer looks out from her brazen tower, through the flashing bars of July.” Francis Thompson. “If June was the beginning of a hopeful summer, and July the juice middle, August was suddenly feeling like the bitter end.” Sarah Dessen. “My life, I realize suddenly, is July. Childhood is June, and old age is August, but here it is, July, and my life, this year, is July inside of July.” Rick Bass. “July, with its days of blue skies and time that seemingly stands still, holds a special place in my heart.” Daisaku Ikeda.

The months of June, July and August are often referred to as the trifecta of summer. And we are only one-third through this trifecta. The temps are hot now but we know this will change as the season changes in the fall. As landscape plans are considered and developed for installation and development, become informed about positive curb appeal, effective drainage and irrigation, proper plant selection and placement, successful sustainability practices, and necessary maintenance requirements.

As your landscape plans unfold, review basic information that should be considered to assist you in making the right plant selections and design decisions. Before you start any project, a good understanding of what is involved from start to finish is most critical. Keep impulse buying to a minimum.

What goes into landscape planning? Develop an understanding of the landscape design principles and concepts, proper plant installation, hardscapes and softscapes, and the required maintenance details which will be necessary to take any project to fruition. Get a grip on the reasons for the landscaping that you are about to undertake and define whether these actions will have the bests interests of all involved, including your environmental neighbors (wildlife) and the site itself. Also, an understanding of plant characteristics (maximum average size and shape at maturity, texture, form, etc.) and needs (water, light, fertilizer, positioning, etc.) is most critical.

Develop an understanding of the outdoor room concept which includes the wall (tree trunks and large shrubs), ceiling (tree canopies), and floor (grasses, flowers, groundcovers and circulation paths). Also, realize that the public area is that area seen from the street and is usually the first area to be landscaped and evaluated because of curb appeal. The private area is the screened or fenced area at the side and rear of the home which usually cannot be seen from the street, and can be landscaped at will according to your own judgments (do not have to be concerned with curb appeal, just be pleasing to the family). The third area is the service area (trash cans, grill, storage, vegetable garden, etc.) which functions as the name indicates. Keep this area functional but as neutral as possible to minimize directing attention to it. This area can be found in the public area and throughout the private area.

The landscape design principles of simplicity, balance, flow (rhythm and line), proportion, focalization, and unity are applied to minimize smorgasbord results and over-crowding the site. Simplicity prevents complication and confusion and gives the viewer a comfort zone to enjoy a properly landscaped home. However, do not over-simplify by using only one species of plants in repetition (like a row of boxwoods around the entire front foundation). Good simplicity usually involves using no more than 5 to 7 species of plants in an organized layout throughout the public area.

The balance that you want to achieve can be either symmetrical (formal) or asymmetrical (informal). With symmetrical balance, you get a mirror image to the right and to the left of a benchmark (such as a perpendicular sidewalk leading to the porch area and front door where left mirrors the right). And with asymmetrical balance, you achieve a visual weight balance but not a mirrored image. For example, this balance can be achieved by placing 3 dogwoods to the left of a benchmark (driveway) and 3-5 crape myrtles to the right providing a balanced canopy appearance.

With flow (rhythm and line), allow each component of the landscape to lead into the next. Thus, using filler plants to take your attention from one focal point to the next is ideal. This can be achieved through mature plant sizes, texture, color, etc. However, only establish one focal point per view such as the front door or a specimen plant.

With proportion, it is a plant-structure relationship, as well as plant-plant relationship. Be certain to choose plants that will not appear dwarfed against a two-story home (thus leaving a bare wall appearance) or overwhelm a one level home (planting a large tree too close which appears to hide the structure and offer potential storm damage). Unity is the principle of design providing completion and everything appears as a whole and unified. Unity can be compared to a completed puzzle where you can still see where the pieces fit together but the entire picture has function and appeal.

The landscape design concepts of texture, size, color, drought tolerance, growth rate, soil conditions, light, shade, flowering, nutritional needs, etc. need to be considered before making specific plant selections. And, water efficient landscaping (xeriscaping) plays important role in today’s landscapes, as well as the choice to use a separate water meter for landscaping applications where allowed. Be certain that your landscape has good site drainage before initiating any projects.

Identify your bed areas, such as foundation, lawn, street, natural, etc. and determine their curb appeal, ease of maintenance and the type of mulch that will be the best fit. For example, if you have a bed of pine trees, then your best mulch choice would be pine straw because other mulches would be a headache trying to maintain (keeping the falling needles removed).

Consideration of appropriate plants (trees, shrubs, groundcovers, flowers, turf, etc.) in the plant selection process is critical. For example, look at your area and determine the specific factors that you are trying to satisfy, such as height and width, flowering, deciduous or evergreen, filler, specimen, seasonal color, shade or sunlight, etc. Compile a list with these descriptions and identify several plants that would fit these specs. This process will determine a category of plants from which a specific choice can be made (professional approach) rather than buying a dogwood and then asking where it can be planted on site (the amateur or novice approach). Think in terms of native and sustainable plants in the landscape. Happy 4th of July!

“How great is Your goodness, which you have stored up for those who fear you, which You bestow in the sight of men on those who take refuge in You.” Psalm 31:19. “Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.” Luke 6:38. “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 6:23. “For the Lord loves the just and will not forsake His faithful ones. They will be protected forever…” Psalm 37:28.

Eddie Seagle is a Sustainability Verifier, Golf Environment Organization (Scotland), Agronomist and Horticulturalist, CSI: Seagle (Consulting Services International) LLC, Professor Emeritus and Honorary Alumnus (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College), Distinguished Professor for Teaching and Learning (University System of Georgia) and Short Term Missionary (Heritage Church, Moultrie). Direct inquiries to csi_seagle@yahoo.com.