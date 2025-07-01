Regional commission to host virtual meetings on housing, solar farms Published 7:16 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

CAMILLA – The Southwest Georgia Regional Commission (SWGRC) is inviting residents, officials, businesses, and community partners to participate in two upcoming virtual meetings aimed at gathering public input for two important regional initiatives: a Regional Housing Assessment and a Solar Farm Assessment.

As part of a summer internship program in partnership with Georgia Tech’s Partnership for Inclusive Innovation (PIN), SWGRC interns William Price and Tara Liu will be leading the efforts to assess housing needs and the environmental and economic impacts of solar farms in the region. To support their data collection and community engagement efforts, the interns will host virtual public meetings on two separate dates.

The first round of meetings will take place on Tuesday, July 8, with the Housing Assessment meeting beginning at 9 a.m., followed by the Solar Farm Assessment meeting at 10 a.m. A second opportunity to participate will be held on Thursday, July 10, at the same times.

Email newsletter signup

Community members are encouraged to attend the sessions to share insights, ask questions, and learn more about the scope and goals of these regional projects. Links to join the meetings can be found at www.swgrc.org/regional-news.

In addition to the meetings, residents are also encouraged to complete online surveys for each project to help build a stronger, data-driven understanding of the region’s current conditions and future needs.

For more information, visit the SWGRC website at www.swgrc.org or contact William Price or Barbara Reddick at (229) 522-3552.