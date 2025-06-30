Downtown brewery makes history producing locally

MOULTRIE — Moultrie’s first brewery, Bandwagon Brewing Company, invited people to “hop on the bandwagon” when it opened its doors in December of 2023. Now, a year and a half later, it will produce the first beer that’s ever been brewed and canned entirely in Moultrie.

“Mind the Gap,” an English golden ale, was the first beer that the brewery opened to the public with and now it has expanded its selection to 20 draft beers, one nitro, 3 cask ales and a frozen flavored seltzer.

Last Friday, Bandwagon Brewing Company canned its first beer, “Mind the Gap,” and it is available on-site for purchase in six-packs.

“The beer we’re doing is Mind the Gap, an English golden ale, which happened to be the first beer we brewed on draft. So, I think it’s kind of appropriate that it’s the first one in cans,” said co-owner Bill Kimmerly.

The brewery used a mobile canning company and, in the future, will look at using them again to can another one of its brews, he said.

“An important reason to go to cans, especially in this part of the state, is, from the distributor’s perspective, they have way more accounts that they can put cans in than they can put drafts in,” Kimmerly said.

A majority of the cases will go to the brewery’s distribution company so it can go into stores in the area. Kimmerly said that he thinks his distributor has approximately 893 clients in the South Georgia area that accept cans. The brewery’s draft beer can already be found in some local restaurants.

The brewery hosts food trucks during the weekend and a farmer’s market on Second Saturdays. It also hosts a Thursday trivia night and a Friday Singo night, with Saturday nights offering live music. Starting in August, the Farmers Market will be held the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

There will be special Independence Day Farmers Market, Friday, July 4, from noon to 4 p.m., and a free live music performance by JW Griffen, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Bandwagon Brewing Company is open Tuesday through Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, from noon to 10 p.m., and on Sunday, from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. It is located at 33 W. Central Ave. in downtown Moultrie and is family and dog-friendly.