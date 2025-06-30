Area students honored at Georgia Southern Published 3:24 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

STATESBORO — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,420 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2025 President’s List and 3,800 on the Spring 2025 Dean’s List. Among them were several students from the Moultrie area.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade pint average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Area students on the President’s List include:

Email newsletter signup

Moultrie: Jessica Smith, David Glenn, Dale Cox, Joshua Massey, Emmanuel Basilio, Samaya Bridges.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Area students on the Dean’s List include:

Coolidge: Savannah Beasley.

Doerun: Whitney Hancock.

Meigs: Shanovia Williams, Alexis Cannon.

Moultrie: Jacey Williams, Alyxander Gant, Alex Romulo, Jaiden Lane, William Bishop, Cayden Parker, Allison Taylor, Mollie Hewett.

Norman Park: Emily Brooks.

Ochlocknee: Laramee Smith, James Holder.

Omega: Pedro Mendoza.