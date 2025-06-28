10U, 12U girls each win twice

MOULTRIE – The Moultrie/Colquitt County 10U and 12U girls softball all-star teams each won two games in recent Georgia Recreation and Park Association state tournaments.

Both teams took fourth-place finishes.

The 10U girls played in Lyons; the 12U all-stars played at Toombs County High School.

The girls 14U all-stars won one of three games and finished third in Vidalia.

The Moultrie 8U girls team lost both of its games in the state tournament at the Magnolia Sports Complex.

The 8U boys all-stars won one of their three games in the state tournament, also held in Moultrie, and took a fourth-place finish.

The 10U and 12U boys baseball teams lost both of their state tournament games.