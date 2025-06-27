Georgia South welcomes

new class of residents Published 9:48 am Friday, June 27, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Georgia South Graduate Medical Education welcomed its tenth class of family medicine residents and fourth class of psychiatry residents. From the left are incoming residents Mailyn Cruz, DO; Caleb Rowan, MD; Sami Khan, MD; Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney; Melissa Joseph, MD; Allyson Pel, DO; Dylan Patel, MD; and David Green, MD. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more All residents and faculty members of Georgia South Family Medicine and Psychiatry Residency Programs with Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney.

MOULTRIE – Georgia South Graduate Medical Education welcomed its tenth class of family medicine residents and fourth class of psychiatry residents during the annual Residents Celebration. It was June 17, at the Ameris Bank Medical Education Center at Colquitt Regional.

The Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program began, in 2016, to address the growing need for physicians in underserved areas of South Georgia. Since then, Colquitt Regional has remained committed to training physicians who are passionate about serving rural communities. Then, in 2019, recognizing a significant shortage of mental health providers in the region, the hospital expanded its mission by launching a psychiatry residency program.

“Even after ten years, this event continues to bring a sense of pride and purpose to our organization,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “We are not only investing in the future of healthcare but also in the health of our region. These new residents represent our ongoing promise to strengthen access to quality medical care.”

Email newsletter signup

The incoming family medicine residents include Allyson Pel, DO; David Green, MD; Melissa Joseph, MD; and Dylan Patel, MD.

Pel, a native of Buford, Georgia, earned her medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her undergraduate studies at Davidson College in North Carolina, receiving a bachelor of science degree in biology. She went on to obtain a master of science degree in biology from Wake Forest University.

Green, originally from Fairfield, California, received his medical degree from Trinity School of Medicine. Prior to that, he earned a bachelor of science degree in biology from Pensacola Christian College in Florida.

Joseph, who hails from Orlando, Florida, attended medical school at St. George’s University School of Medicine. She earned her bachelor of science degree in molecular biology and psychology from the University of South Florida. She also completed graduate studies in medicine there.

Patel, a native of Garden City, Kansas, also received his medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine. He completed his undergraduate education at the University of Kansas, earning a bachelor of science degree.

“We are proud to welcome our tenth class of family medicine residents,” said Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program Director Kirby Smith, DO. “This class brings a wealth of experience and passion to our program. I look forward to seeing how each of them contributes to our mission of improving care across South Georgia.”

The fourth class of psychiatry residents includes Mailyn Cruz, DO; Sami Khan, MD; and Caleb Rowan, MD.

Cruz, a Hollywood, Maryland native, earned her medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her undergraduate studies at the University of West Florida, where she received a bachelor of science degree.

Khan, originally from Fremont, California, attended medical school at the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine. He earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of California – San Diego. He also received an associate of arts degree from Ohlone College in Fremont.

Rowan, who hails from Tallahassee, received his medical degree from the University of Florida College of Medicine. Prior to medical school, he earned a bachelor of science degree from Florida State University.

“Watching the continued development of our psychiatry program has been one of the highlights of my career,” said Psychiatry Residency Program Director Lisa Rudolph-Watson, MD. “This year’s class shows great promise, and we are honored to be part of their journey toward becoming compassionate, skilled mental health providers.”

As part of tradition, each incoming resident received their white coat during the ceremony. Rudolph-Watson, Smith, Family Medicine Associate Program Director Kayla Batchelor, DO, and Psychiatry Associate Program Director Kent Posey, MD conducted symbolic presentation.

The evening also included the presentation of two prestigious teaching awards. Jim Keith, MD, received the Family Medicine Preceptor of the Year. Wendy Vandemark, MD received the Psychiatry Preceptor of the Year award.

These awards, voted on by current residents, recognize physicians who demonstrate exceptional commitment to education and mentorship.

In addition to welcoming the new residents, Georgia South also celebrated the graduation of its seventh class of family medicine residents at a separate ceremony. The graduating class of 2025 includes Monica Drummond, DO; Charles Haddad, MD and Bayan Suleiman, MD.

“I am continually inspired by the support our community shows year after year,” said Hospital Authority Chairman John Griffin. “This annual celebration is more than just a ceremony — it’s a reflection of the values we hold as a community that champions growth, education, and compassionate care.”