college football at Georgia Published 11:08 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

MOULTRIE – When Jae Lamar announced on Wednesday that he has committed to play his college football at the University of Georgia, his family, friends, coaches, teammates and Bulldog fans reacted as might be expected.

The crowd in the Colquitt County cafeteria for the Packers first commitment ceremony erupted with loud and long applause.

Lamar, a big, dynamic back who rushed for 885 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Packers last season in just his first year playing for Colquitt County, had fielded a number of offers, including ones from Auburn, Clemson, Florida State and Miami.

He could not have made the Colquitt County’s Packer and Bulldog faithful happier.

“Growing up, I always had been a Dawg fan,” he said.

He noted that one of Georgia’s top selling points was “the way they get people to the NFL.”

And when asked what Georgia fans can expect from him when he arrives in Athens, he said, “They better get ready to see me in that zone!”

Packers head coach Sean Calhoun said the plan is for Lamar to be an early enrollee at Georgia and get the opportunity to participate in the Bulldogs spring drills in 2026.

The 4-star prospect, who is ranked as the No. 8 running back in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite rating, can officially become a Bulldog on Dec. 2, the first of the NCAA’s three-day early signing period.

The NCAA traditional football signing day will be on Feb. 4, 2026.

Virtually unknown after not having played his freshman and sophomore seasons, Lamar quickly made a name for himself last fall, when he averaged 7.9 yards a carry and ripped off several long, impressive runs.

He rushed for a season-high 182 yards on 13 carries and scored twice in the Region 1-6A win over Lowndes at the Hawg Pen.

He also ran for 130 yards and a score in the win over Tift County.

His first career 100-yard game came against Lee County when he ran for 126 yards on 12 carries.

Also during the season, he caught eight passes for 172 yards and two more scores.

The statistics are perhaps even more remarkable given that he was able to carry the ball just 15 times over the final three games of the season while nursing a foot injury.

Calhoun obviously is elated that a player of Lamar’s talent and potential will be back on the field for the Packers 2025 season.

“He’s got to keep working,” said Calhoun, who is preparing for his fourth season as the Packers head coach. “But he committed now, so that weight is off his shoulders.

“Now he can focus on Packer football and his senior year.”

Lamar will not sneak up on opposition defenses this year.

“He knows that,” Calhoun said. “He is an ultra-competitor.

“And he now has a leadership role that he fully embraces.”

John Cooper, the Packers running backs coach, acknowledged that because Lamar has less than one full high school season under his belt, “he is still learning football.

“But he has come such a long way to get here. And he has a chance to be special.”

If Lamar goes on to play for the Bulldogs, it will continue a long legacy of Packers who have worn the red-and-black.

The Packers have produced an impressive list of players who went to perform at Georgia, including Gene Littleton, Don Porterfield, Johnny Spooner, Jimmy Vickers, Dennard Robison, Doug Tucker, Jack Montgomery, Ray Goff, Keith Hall, Jamie Wisham, Chris McCranie, Greg Bright, Ty Flournoy-Smith, Preston Mobley, Ridge Underwood, Vance Cuff, Brian Jordan, Xavier Ward and Daijun Edwards.

“It’s awesome that Jae gets to extend our Packers legacy at Georgia,” Calhoun said.