Jay Ward gives back with youth camp at Colquitt High Published 1:00 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

MOULTRIE — Former Colquitt County Packer and current Minnesota Vikings Safety Jay Ward returned to his alma mater on June 21, hosting his first-ever youth football camp at Colquitt County High School.

The camp welcomed kids from first through eighth grade and featured a day full of hands-on football training and community bonding.

Over the course of the event, campers rotated through 10 different stations, each designed to build essential football skills.

Email newsletter signup

Kids worked on everything from footwork drills and one-on-one matchups to catching techniques, tackling fundamentals, and even kicker sessions. Young athletes got the full experience, led by Ward and a team of coaches and volunteers.

Among the many young campers in attendance was an upcoming fifth grader from Cox Elementary, who couldn’t hide his excitement.

“My favorite part of the camp was getting to meet Jay Ward,” he said with a big smile.

For many of the kids, the opportunity to interact with an NFL player, especially one who grew up in the same town, made the experience unforgettable.

“I’m really happy with how everything turned out,” Ward said. “Having my old high school coaches here meant a lot and being able to get out there and actually connect and play with the kids — that’s what made this so special. This community gave me so much, so it feels good to give back.”

The day wrapped up with a friendly competition to find the fastest camper, who received an autographed football from Ward. Afterwards, each participant got a chance to take pictures, collect autographs, and leave with swag bags, food, drinks, and ice cream.

More than just a camp, the event was a full circle moment for Ward.