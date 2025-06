The Jay Ward Football Camp Published 10:04 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more The first Jay Ward Youth Football camp drew a big crowd. (Photo by Mikey Medrazo) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Former Colquitt County High, LSU and current Minnesota Vikings defensive back Jay Ward presents a youngster with his T-shirt during first Jay Ward Youth Football Camp on Saturday at the Ray Goff-Virgil Seay Indoor Facility at Colquitt County High School. (Photo by Mikey Medrazo)

The first Jay Ward Youth Football Camp drew a large crowd of young players on Saturday at the Ray Goff-Virgil Seay Indoor Facility at Colquitt County High School. Members of the Packer football team and its coaching staff helped provide the instruction.