GRPA state tournaments
Published 10:16 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Moultrie 8U all-star catcher Leif Ledford applies the tag on a Wayne County base runner during Tuesday’s GRPA state tournament game at the Magnolia Sports Complex. (Connie Southwell/The Moultrie Observer)
Moultrie 8U all-star first baseman Miles Tyson reaches for a throw to retire a Wayne County player during Tuesday’s GRPA state tournament game at the Magnolia Sports Complex. (Connie Southwell/The Moultrie Observer)
Moultrie 8U girls all-star coach Jared Williamson gives some instruction to Kailyn Garcia during Tuesday’s GRPA state tournament game at the Magnolia Sports Complex. (Connie Southwell/The Moultrie Observer)
Kashmeir Hill of the Moultrie 8U all-stars crosses the plate during Tuesday’s GRPA state tournament game at the Magnolia Sports Complex. (Connie Southwell/The Moultrie Observer)
Aliyah Cohran of the Moultrie 8U all-stars gets the ball back to the infield during Tuesday’s GRPA state tournament game at the Magnolia Sports Complex. (Connie Southwell/The Moultrie Observer)
The Colquitt County 8U boys all-star baseball team and 8U girls all-star softball team opened GRPA state tournament play on Tuesday at the Magnolia Sports Complex. Tournament play will run through Thursday.