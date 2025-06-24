Persis Indian Grill opens on Veterans Parkway Published 12:06 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

MOULTRIE — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of Persis Biryani Indian Grill.

Located at 928 Veterans Parkway N., Suite B, in Moultrie, this new restaurant brings the bold, authentic flavors of Indian cuisine to the community. From savory curries to freshly baked naan, every dish is crafted with traditional spices, bold ingredients, and served in a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

“Guests who attended the ceremony had the opportunity to meet owner Kumaresan, who brings a deep passion for sharing the rich culinary traditions,” the chamber said in a press release. “The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, and offers an inviting space to enjoy a truly memorable dining experience.”

Email newsletter signup

For more information or to place an order, call (229) 456-9273.