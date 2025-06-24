Who’s News for June 24, 2025 Published 7:26 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Local students named to Kennesaw State president’s list

KENNESAW— Kennesaw State University has named more than 6,100 students to the president’s list in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2025 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine credit hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.

Students from the Moultrie area earning president’s list honors are:

Hartsfield: Maci DeMott, Summer Allbrooks.

Email newsletter signup

Pavo: Kael Anderson.

Moultrie: David Dos Santos, Caitlyn David.

Norman Park: Kaylee Hall.

Local students named to Kennesaw State dean’s list

KENNESAW — Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 8,500 students named to the Dean’s List in recognition of their academic achievement during the Spring 2025 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a term grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.

Area students on the list include:

Coolidge: Dean Nguyen.

Ochlocknee: Kendall Alligood.

Moultrie: Kayla Alford, Latorsha Hardy.