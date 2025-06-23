Moultrie Exchange still

on track for fall opening Published 3:53 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

The Moultrie Exchange, a commercial development being built north of Lowe’s Home Improvement Store and east of Harbor Freight, is still on schedule to open in the fall of this year, according to Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority President Amy Johnson. Ground was broken last December on the development, which will have a Hobby Lobby, Marshall’s and Five Below store. Five Below is now accepting applications on its website, https://fivebelow.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/fivebelowcareers?q=moultrie.