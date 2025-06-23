Colquitt County Board of Elections to open single

MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County Board of Elections voted to enact Rule 270, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 21-2-270, in preparation for the upcoming Democratic Special Primary Runoff Election for Public Service Commissioner, District 3, which will be held on July 15.

Rule 270 permits a local election superintendent to consolidate polling locations to a single site for a primary or runoff election when less than 1% of eligible voters participated in the preceding election.

Following certification of results from the June 17 Democratic primary, it was determined that 0.58% of eligible voters cast a ballot in the race. As the turnout fell below the statutory threshold, the Board of Elections is authorized to proceed with a single polling location.

On Election Day, July 15, voting will be conducted exclusively at the Ryce Community Center, 305 Seventh St. N.W., in Moultrie. Polling hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition, early voting will be available from July 7 through July 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Colquitt County Annex, 101 East Central Ave., Room 133, in Moultrie.

Voters will choose between Keisha Waites and Peter Hubbard as the Democratic nominee for Public Service Commission District 3. The winner will face Republican Fitz Johnson, who ran unopposed in the Republican Primary.

Voters with questions are encouraged to contact Colquitt County Elections Supervisor Faith Thomas at (229) 616-7056, for more information.