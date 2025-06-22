Observer receives awards from state press association Published 3:02 pm Sunday, June 22, 2025

MOULTRIE — The Moultrie Observer garnered a half-dozen awards at the Georgia Press Association’s annual banquet over the weekend.

The Observer and its staff won the following awards:

— Magazine Story, 2nd place, Jessi Flowers, “The Ram is all I know,” a look at the history of William Bryant High School, published in the February 2024 Moultrie Scene.

— Editorial Writing, 2nd place, Kevin C. Hall.

— Editorial Page, 3rd place.

— Feature Photo, 3rd place, Adelia Ladson, for a photo of a child enjoying new playground equipment at Stringfellow Elementary School.

— Photo Essay, 3rd place, Connie Southwell, for a collection of photos from the Colquitt County High School Packers’ football playoff game.

— Business Writing, 3rd place, Adelia Ladson.

Some awards went to the staff overall, so no individual’s name is associated with them. Newspaper writing contests include three articles as a single entry, so the award recognizes all of them instead of a single story. Photo and magazine categories are judged on a single work, so the winning work can be identified.