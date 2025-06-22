DeRosso heading to Omaha Published 7:10 pm Sunday, June 22, 2025

Colquitt County’s Bowen DeRosso has been named to the Team Georgia squad that will play in the High School Baseball Championship Series scheduled for July 4-6 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. DeRosso, a right-hander, started 12 games on the mound for the Packers as a sophomore last season and started in right field when not pitching. He was named to the All-Region 1-6A first team as a pitcher and received the first Dennis Powell Most Outstanding Pitcher Award at the annual baseball banquet. ‘That is a great accomplishment for Bowen,’ said coach Ryan Strickland. ‘And quite a recognition for Colquitt County.’ Colquitt County also will represented in Omaha by former Packers head coach Tony Kirkland, who will be a Team Georgia assistant coach for the second year in a row.