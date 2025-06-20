So Danca cuts ribbon on its Georgia Distribution Center Published 5:09 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Friday morning members of the community gathered at the Só Dança Georgia Distribution Center Ribbon Cutting to welcome the Ransan family and its company into the community. Só Dança is a leading provider of quality dance wear and dance supplies in more than 35 countries. It designs and manufactures dance wear in its factories in Brazil and the Dominican Republic. The Moultrie location is a distribution center for its products. The Ransan family has made their home in Moultrie.