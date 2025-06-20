Preparations underway

for Freedom Fest, on July 3 Published 10:45 am Friday, June 20, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Members of John Benning Chapter NSDAR paint history rocks and prepare other activities for Freedom Fest, July 3, to commemorate America’s 249th birthday. Festivities begin at 9 a.m. on the Courthouse Square. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more History Rocks will be hidden on the grounds of the Courthouse Square during Freedom Fest, July 3. Once found, the rocks can be redeemed for treats from local businesses. Festivities begin at 9 a.m.

MOULTRIE – Preparations are underway for Freedom Fest, the celebration of America’s 249th birthday on Thursday, July 3.

Activities will begin at 9 a.m., with the raising of the Betsy Ross flag sponsored by the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution. Following the raising of the Betsy Ross flag, SAR and DAR members in Revolutionary-era attire will be available for photographs with children and adults. Betsy Ross flags will also be available for purchase.

Following the flag ceremony, children can participate in activities like a scavenger hunt, design-your-own-flag, making a tricorn hat and other patriotic games. The public will also be given the opportunity to ring the “Liberty Bell” as excerpts from The Declaration of Independence are read. The Rollin’ Rec from the recreation department will provide recreational games for children.

Email newsletter signup

“History Rocks” will be hidden, on the grounds, around the courthouse square for children to find and redeem for a treat from local businesses and restaurants.

Branded merchandise with the Moultrie-Colquitt County America 250 logo will also be introduced. Proceeds from the sale of this merchandise will help fund America 250 activities during 2026. Merchandise includes caps, t-shirts and drinkware.

For more information about Moultrie-Colquitt County America 250 or Freedom Fest, contact MCCAmerica250@gmail.com.