City approves next steps for housing developments Published 5:10 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

MOULTRIE — City officials say more than 200 housing units are on their way to Moultrie with several developments in various stages of pre-construction.

Three of those projects are one step closer to reality after decisions by the Moultrie City Council Tuesday.

The council approved rezoning for land off of Pearl Street. Owner J&J Success requested the change from R1B (single family residential) to RPUD (planned unit development). The change will allow the company to construct a street with a cul-de-sac at the end and to build houses along it.

In a separate action, the council approved rezoning for land on 23rd Street Southeast. Market Rate Rentals, LLC, plans to build condominiums there, adjacent to a housing development it completed about five years ago. The zoning was changed from R1B to RPUD.

As part of its consent agenda, the council approved first and second reading of a request for a major subdivision application in Land Lot 247 of the Eighth Land District and called for a public hearing on it to take place at the council’s July 15 meeting. First and second reading is a parliamentary procedure that allows the council to consider a matter; the request isn’t approved until the council passes third and final reading after the hearing. The subdivision is planned by owners Robert Valentino and Lawrence Valentino. The exact location wasn’t disclosed during last Tuesday’s meeting but will be part of the presentation at the public hearing next month.

City Manager Pete Dillard said the proposed subdivisions and others add up to 200 houses and 71 apartment units that are expected to be built over the next two years within the city limits.

In other action the council:

— Approved the sole bid for downtown parking stall striping from Georgia Sealcoating Maintenance, LLC, of Moultrie in the amount of $44,165, funded through the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

— Approved a bid from MC’s Tree Service of Moultrie to prune trees hanging over the streets. The contract is worth $35,210.

— Approved the sale of city-owned property in the 900 block of Joe Lewis Avenue Northwest to Willie Harper in the amount of $2,000.

— Approved the sole bid for a new air compressor from Yancey Cat Rental of Valdosta. The air compressor will cost $28,356.56.

— Approved the sole bid for 4-inch bypass pump hoses from Yancey Cat Rental of Valdosta in the amount of $38,236.58.

— Approved the sale of city-owned property in the Southside Farms Subdivision to Justin Murphy for $100. The land is marked on maps as a city street, but it was never developed as such, Dillard told councilmen. He said Murphy’s intent is to construct the street then give the land back to the city to maintain it. Murphy has built several housing developments in Moultrie; Dillard did not say whether this acquisition is associated with one of those developments.

— Approved a change order for the Colquitt Food Bank under construction on Third Street Northeast..

— Heard from Jeron Bridges of Second Street Northwest, who repeated concerns he aired last month about increased traffic in his neighborhood since the city put up a four-way stop sign on a nearby street. He was particularly concerned with speeders coming through the neighborhood on the weekends. County Attorney Mickey Waller said he could speak with the state Department of Transportation about “traffic calming measures,” such as speed humps, and Police Chief Chad Castleberry agreed to enhanced police patrols during the problem times.