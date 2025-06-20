Board of Education approves new principal for 2025-2026 Published 3:41 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County Board of Education approved hiring Ja’Net Bonner Smith as the principal of Cox Elementary School at its board meeting. Smith will assume the role of principal on July 1.

Smith is currently the assistant principal at R.B. Wright Elementary School. The Georgia Association of Elementary School Principals recently named her a 2025 National Outstanding Assistant Principal. The National Association of Elementary School Principals sponsors this recognition program.

Superintendent Dan Chappuis said, “We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Smith as the new leader of Cox Elementary. Her strong instructional leadership and unwavering commitment to students and families will be invaluable as she guides Cox toward continued growth and success.”

When asked about being chosen as Cox’s next principal, Smith said, “I am honored to serve as the new principal of Cox Elementary. As a servant leader, my goal is to support and empower our students, staff, and families every step of the way. I believe leadership is not about a title, but about lifting others, building trust, and creating a school where every child feels seen, valued, and inspired to succeed.”

Smith earned her bachelor’s of social work from Albany State University and a master’s in elementary education from Grand Canyon University. She also earned an education specialist from Albany State University.

She has been the assistant principal at R.B. Wright since, 2022. She began her career in education as a paraprofessional at Funston Elementary, in 2009, for 3rd and 4th grade. Then, she moved into the role of a computer lab paraprofessional at Funston. After earning her teaching certification, she stayed on at Funston as a classroom teacher for seven years. She finished her last year at Funston, in 2021, as an academic coach. She, then, took the assistant principal’s position at R.B. Wright.

Cox Elementary is one of ten elementary schools in the Colquitt County School District. It serves students in Pre-K to 5th Grade. With an enrollment of almost 450 students, Colquitt County School District serves more than 8,500 students. This is across thirteen schools and three programs. Therefore, district employs just over 1,400 certified and classified staff members.

For enrollment, employment, or student achievement information, please visit www.colquitt.k12.ga.us.