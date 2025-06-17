Moultrie Scene now available! Published 11:48 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Colquitt County has long been known for its agricultural bounty, but this month’s issue of Moultrie Scene touches upon some ag aspects that are a bit off the beaten path for the area.

Traditional row crops and vegetables are common sights in the county, but few growers are working with organic farming. This issue introduces you to a family that is. Archie and Kim Hendricks moved here from Philadelphia to start Hendricks Produce Patch to live their organic dream. And it’s working great for them.

Learn the background on what they do differently and why on Page 12.

Dairies have been part of the landscape here for a long time, but other cattle operations are growing. Reporter Adelia Ladson tagged along as the Georgia Cattlemen’s Association toured four local farms to learn the secrets of their success.

Once she finished that assignment, Ladson learned that June is Georgia Blueberry Month. Colquitt County is #22 in Georgia for the production of blueberries, with a farm gate value of more than $1.6 million — a fraction of the value of the county’s cotton or chickens, but it still represents a lot of berries.

Starting on Page 50, Ladson expresses her appreciation of the juicy fruit and includes her mother’s recipe for BlueBerry Yum Yum.

Just for a change of pace, we also leave agriculture behind for one story: A look back at the history of The Colquitt Theatre. The theatre closed in October 1978, then the building took on a new life as the Moultrie Senior Center until Covid closed its doors in 2020. Now, it’s about to reopen as an Italian restaurant.

Learn more in this issue of Moultrie Scene. Click the image above to access a PDF of this month’s edition.

Moultrie Scene is always on the lookout for an untold story of our community. Do you know one? Contact me at kevin.hall@moultrieobserver.com and let me know.

