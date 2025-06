Juneteenth celebration

to be held Saturday Published 7:50 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Juneteenth Fest 2025 will be this Saturday, in downtown Moultrie, on the courthouse square. Hosted by R. L. Baker, this fourth annual event will start at 10 a.m. and go until 6 p.m., and it’s free to the public. There will be a variety of local vendors and food vendors. There will be a variety of kids activities, live music and dance and guest speakers.