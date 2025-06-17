Calendar for June 17, 2025 Published 9:09 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Rec Authority

The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will hold its regular meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 18, at the Ryce Community Center, 305 Seventh St. N.W.

Revival

First Moultrie Holiness Deliverance Church, 920 MLK Drive N.W., will host a revival with the theme “What Are You Thinking?” Services will be 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Revivalist will be Overseer S.M. Denson, and the host pastor is Bishop Gladys Hall.