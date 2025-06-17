Bridge Creek Clays
win state championship
Published 9:35 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025
MOULTRIE – Hartsfield’s Bridge Creek Clays shotgun team once again proved its excellence by winning the 2025 Georgia State Championship.
The Colquitt County team, which consisted of just 20 members, competed in a field of more than 500 athletes from 25 teams across the Southeast.
The event was held June 6-8 at the Forest City Gun Club in Savannah.
Bridge Creek Clays claimed one All-State High Overall Award, two first-place awards and one third-place finish.
Two of coach Mike Simpson’s athletes tied for third place in their divisions and two squads placed fifth overall in their divisions.
Wyatt Spruill earned All-State High Overall honors with a score of 281 out of 300 trap targets.
Other highlights and top performances included:
Trap 100 Targets:
Sam Jones: First place Intermediate/Entry Division (92/100).
Lucas Berggren: Third place Intermediate Advanced Division (94/100)
Intermediate Advanced Squad: Lucas Berggren, Ches Redding, Noah Spears, Parks Sewell, Solomon York, fifth place out of 19 squads (384/500).
Senior Junior Varsity Squad: Brayden Dunkel, Walker Edwards, John Wesley Sewell, Brooks Lairsey, Andrea Spruill, fifth place out of 23 squads (405/500).
Skeet 100 Targets:
Landon Cooper: Tied for third, Senior Varsity and Non-Collegiate Division (98/100).
Super Sporting 50 Targets:
Sam Jones: first place, Intermediate/Entry Level (42/50)
Sporting Clays 100 Targets:
Wyatt Spruill: Non-Collegiate Division, fifth place overall out of 417 competitors; tied for third place Senior/Varsity Men (97/100).
Andrea Spruill: Tied for third place Ladies Senior/Junior Varsity Division (74/100).
Bridge Creek Clays shotgun team will compete in the 2025 Scholastic Clay Target Program Nationals (SCTP) on July 9-19, at the Cardinal Shooting Center in Marengo, Ohio.