Bridge Creek Clays

win state championship Published 9:35 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more The 2025 Bridge Creek Clays shotgun team includes, front, from left, head coach Mike Simpson, Andrea Spruill, Sam Jones, Brooks Lairsey, Lucas Berggren, John Wesley Sewell, Ches Redding, Parks Sewell, Solomon York, Drew Filyaw, Noah Spears, Brayden Dunkel, Charlie Spruill and assistant coach Franklin Veasey; back, Landon Cooper, Walker Edwards, Wyatt Spruill, Graham Hampton, Willis McCranie, Brock Roark, assistant coach Dan Dunkel, assistant coach Richard Spears and USA Shooting volunteer Westley Kiter. Not shown, Logan Wright, TJ Saunders, Kaleb Baker, Kohnor Baker, Clayton Herrington, assistant coach Robert Spruill and assistant coach Michelle Wright. (Submitted photo) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Sam Jones, left, finished in first place in the trap intermediate/entry division and in first place in the super sporting intermediate/entry level division. At right is Bridge Creek Clays coach Mike Simpson. (Submitted photo) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Lucas Berggren was third in intermediate/advanced division and was a member of the intermediate advanced squad that finished fifth in a field of 19. (Submitted photo)

MOULTRIE – Hartsfield’s Bridge Creek Clays shotgun team once again proved its excellence by winning the 2025 Georgia State Championship.

The Colquitt County team, which consisted of just 20 members, competed in a field of more than 500 athletes from 25 teams across the Southeast.

The event was held June 6-8 at the Forest City Gun Club in Savannah.

Bridge Creek Clays claimed one All-State High Overall Award, two first-place awards and one third-place finish.

Two of coach Mike Simpson’s athletes tied for third place in their divisions and two squads placed fifth overall in their divisions.

Wyatt Spruill earned All-State High Overall honors with a score of 281 out of 300 trap targets.

Other highlights and top performances included:

Trap 100 Targets:

Sam Jones: First place Intermediate/Entry Division (92/100).

Lucas Berggren: Third place Intermediate Advanced Division (94/100)

Intermediate Advanced Squad: Lucas Berggren, Ches Redding, Noah Spears, Parks Sewell, Solomon York, fifth place out of 19 squads (384/500).

Senior Junior Varsity Squad: Brayden Dunkel, Walker Edwards, John Wesley Sewell, Brooks Lairsey, Andrea Spruill, fifth place out of 23 squads (405/500).

Skeet 100 Targets:

Landon Cooper: Tied for third, Senior Varsity and Non-Collegiate Division (98/100).

Super Sporting 50 Targets:

Sam Jones: first place, Intermediate/Entry Level (42/50)

Sporting Clays 100 Targets:

Wyatt Spruill: Non-Collegiate Division, fifth place overall out of 417 competitors; tied for third place Senior/Varsity Men (97/100).

Andrea Spruill: Tied for third place Ladies Senior/Junior Varsity Division (74/100).

Bridge Creek Clays shotgun team will compete in the 2025 Scholastic Clay Target Program Nationals (SCTP) on July 9-19, at the Cardinal Shooting Center in Marengo, Ohio.