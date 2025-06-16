Backpack giveaway to be held

at Moultrie Police Department Published 4:42 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

MOULTRIE — The Moultrie Police Department is sponsoring a backpack giveaway to all Colquitt County students Tuesday, July 29, at the Moultrie Police Department, 128 First St. S.W., starting at 4 p.m.

The department will be accepting donations of school supplies to help with this event. Donations can be dropped off from now until the day of the event at the Moultrie Police Department.

Each backpack will have school supplies such as crayons, markers, binders, pens, pencils, spiral notebooks, pocket folders, paper and glue sticks. This will be a drive-thru event and the event will run until all supplies are gone.

Email newsletter signup

The Moultrie Police Department has been doing this giveaway since 2020 and has had success with it.

“Our backpack giveaway is one of our most popular community events, second only to our Trunk or Treat event,” Moultrie Police Chief Chad Castleberry said. “It is a lot of fun for everyone involved and something we look forward to every year. It gives us an opportunity to give something back to a community that shows us a lot of support throughout the year, as well as recognize the help of our partners and citizens for their generosity in making this program so successful. We are grateful to be a part of it.”

For more information, please call (229) 985-3131.