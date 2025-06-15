Tyler, Niday earn

MOULTRIE – Colquitt County divers Carson Tyler and ElliReese Niday combined to win three medals in USA Diving’s American Cup, which concluded Sunday.

Tyler earned a gold medal when he teamed with Joshua Hedberg to finish first in the men’s synchronized 10-meter final.

He also will bring a silver medal back to Moultrie after finishing second in the men’s 3-meter competition.

Niday, who is just 13, won a silver medal with her second-place finish in the women’s platform finals.

Forty of the world’s top divers competed in the American Cup, which was held June 12-15 at the Peak Health Aquatic Center in Morgantown, W.Va.

Divers from Japan, Australia, Canada and Korea took part in one of the world’s top competitions.

Niday was coming off a performance in last month’s USA Diving Championships in Auburn, Ala., in which she became one of the youngest divers ever to win a national title when she claimed the women’s 10-meter platform title.

In the American Cup platform event, she led by 40.35 points over Japan’s Rin Kaneto after the prelims.

But Kaneto scored a 354.45 in the finals to hold off Niday, who scored a 326.40.

Niday is a seven-time junior national champion who also won three gold medals at the 2023 Junior Pan American Championships. Tyler, who finished fourth on the springboard in last year’s Paris Olympics, was third after the 3-meter prelims in Morgantown with a 354.55.

But in the finals, Tyler scored a 432.00 and finished just 5.80 points behind gold-medal winner Maxwell Weinrich, his former Indiana University teammate.

In the synchro platform event, Tyler and Hedberg, another diving Hoosier, took first place with a 430.26.

Weinrich and Dash Glasberg were second, 107.73 points back.

Tyler and Hedberg also won the platform synchro diving event at the 2025 National Championships last month at Auburn University.

Weinrich and Glasberg also were second at the National Championships.