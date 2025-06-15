Six So. Ga. Barbell lifters

heading to Nationals

MOULTRIE – South Georgia Barbell will be representing Moultrie when it takes six athletes to compete in the USA Weightlifting Nationals next week in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Matt Cannon, owner and coach at South Georgia Barbell, has been coaching weightlifting athletes for close to 10 years and has extensive experience in weightlifting, both as a lifter and a coach. He has coached and trained alongside some of the best in the sport.

Traveling to Colorado will be Hadley Tillman, Jayde Duncan, Ellie Kichler, Emma Meads, Jack Cato and Asher Fountain.

Hadley and Jayde will compete Saturday, June 21; Ellie and Asher will lift on Sunday, June 22; and Emma and Jack will lift on Monday, June 23.

These athletes train year round and compete several times a year.

They had to hit specific criteria in order to qualify for competition at Nationals. These youth dedicate four to five days per week to training.

To help offset the cost of their trip to Colorado, these athletes are seeking support through a local sponsorship drive. Businesses can contribute at three levels —$100, $300 or $500 — with each tier offering increasing levels of promotional benefits, such as social media shout-outs, printed banners and more.

Those interested in sponsoring these athletes, should contact Cannon at 229-921-7475 or Kelley Kichler at 478-290-6860.

South Georgia Barbell offers a variety of services including personal training, weightlifting, powerlifting, strength and conditioning, sports training and weight loss accountability programs and welcomes all ages from youth to senior adults.

South Georgia Barbell is located at 105 Rowland Drive in Moultrie. The number is 921-7475.