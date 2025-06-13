Flag Raising and Freedom Fest

to celebrate Independence Day Published 11:55 am Friday, June 13, 2025

MOULTRIE – Moultrie-Colquitt County America 250 will launch a year-long celebration of America’s 250th birthday, on July 3, with the raising of the Betsy Ross flag and Freedom Fest. The event features a variety of activities geared toward children of all ages.

John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and Thigpen Trail Chapter Sons of the American Revolution is hosting the flag raising at 9 a.m., at the flagpole at the Colquitt County Courthouse.

“While there were several flags used during the Revolutionary War, the Betsy Ross flag is the most iconic,” said Nancy Coleman, DAR America 250 co-chair. “Raising the Betsy Ross flag signals the beginning of a year-long celebration of America’s 250th birthday.”

Following the raising of the Betsy Ross flag, SAR and DAR members in Revolutionary-era attire will be available for photographs with children and adults. Betsy Ross flags will also be available for purchase.

Children can design their own flag with assistance from DAR members. “History Rocks” will be hidden on the Courthouse Square for children to find and redeem for a prize. They will also have the opportunity to ring the “Liberty Bell.”

American Legion Post 324 will sponsor Revolutionary War era activities including making a tricorn hat and a scavenger hunt.

The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Rollin’ Rec will also offer activities on the Courthouse Square. Kids can enjoy jump ropes, hula hoops, balance boards, bullseye bubbles, a giant Connect 4, Frisbees, inflatable hoppers and more.

To fund the America 250 activities in 2026, including a massive fireworks display, Moultrie-Colquitt County America 250 will introduce branded merchandise in a pop-up shop. Caps, t-shirts, drink-ware and other items with the America 250 logo will be available to purchase.

“America 250, the semiquincentennial of the founding of our country, is a once-in-a-generation commemoration,” said Coleman. “It’s going to be an exciting time for all Americans. Future events include musical performances, classroom presentations, and a quilt show, to name a few.”

MCC America 250 is a community-based group of volunteers from service groups, government entities and business leaders.

For more information about Freedom Fest or MCC America 250, contact MCCAmerica250@gmail.com.