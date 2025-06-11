Who’s News for June 11, 2025 Published 7:27 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Area residents make president’s list at Georgia Southwestern State University

AMERICUS— The following local residents made the Spring 2025 president’s list at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 885 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must earn a semester GPA of 4.0 and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Area students include:

Moultrie: Adrienne Johnston, Sarah Wright.

Norman Park: Jessica Norman.

Sale City: Briggith Machuca.

Area residents make dean’s list at Georgia Southwestern State University

AMERICUS— The following local residents made the Spring 2025 dean’s list at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 885 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Area students include:

Moultrie: Spencer Culp, Ashley Fountain, Jaela Jordan, Levi Stanfill, Tiffany Sutz, Landen Wiggins.

Norman Park: Jessica Gutierrez.

Ochlocknee: Macy Taylor.

Pavo: Emmarae Smith.

Segers makes Spring 2025 Academic Achievement List

AMERICUS — Gracie Segers, a resident of Moultrie, made the Spring 2025 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 885 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.