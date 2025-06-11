Moultrie wins two more

District softball titles Published 12:46 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Addison Strickland hits a line drive for the Moultrie 10U all-star softball team. (Connie Southwell/The Moultrie Observer) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Leona Marshall pitches in the District III-clinching victory for the 14U all-stars. (Submitted photo)

MOULTRIE – Two more Moultrie girls all-star teams won GRPA District III championships on Tuesday and have qualified for state tournaments.

The 12U girls defeated Worth County 9-4 in the district championship game in Bainbridge and will head to Lyons for the state tournament.

The 12U all-stars will begin state play at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24, at Toombs County High School.

On Saturday, Moultrie defeated Bainbridge 16-0, Worth County 7-6 and Lee County 6-2 to reach the championship game.

Jay Strickland, Steve Stevenson and Chris Tyree coach the 12U all-star team, which includes Zoey Chafin, Remysia Davis, Sophia Martinez, Peyton McGee, Jerni Moore, Mollie Roberts, Aaliyah Stevenson, Allie Strickland, Leah Strong, Taylor Mae Thompson and Skylee Tyree.

On Tuesday at the Magnolia Sports Complex, the Moultrie 10U all-stars defeated Lee County 10-7 to claim the District III title.

Moultrie will travel to Lyons to open state tournament play at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, at Lyons Recreation Field 3.

The 10U all-stars defeated Lee County 9-3, Worth County 12-0 and Grady County 18-3 to reach the championship game.

Coached by Tyler Brooks, Scott Strickland and Bobby Brooks, the 10U all-star team includes Delyla Brooks, Annie Dalton, Millie Fillyaw, Katie Goble, Lola Howard, Kariya Johnson, Lydia Johnson, Arianna Palacios, Claira Peebles, Ellie Peek, Dannie Rogers, Emorie Stafford and Addison Strickland.

Colquitt County’s 8U girls all-stars will be the host team for the state tournament, which will be played at the Magnolia Sports Complex.

They will play their opening game at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 24.

Moultrie’s 14U girls all-star team won its district championship on Monday and will travel to Vidalia to open state tournament play at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 25.