Practical Nursing Dual Enrollment Pathway

sees first graduates Published 10:10 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more From the left, Leah Yearby, Laney Baird, and Kendall Meeks at the SRTC Practical Nursing Pinning Ceremony. 2/3 Swipe or click to see more From the left, Colquitt County Schools Superintendent Dan Chappuis, Lainey Baird, Leah Yearby, Kendall Meeks, and Colquitt Regional Health System CEO Jim Matney pose for photos at the annual Colquitt Regional Health Systems Scholarship and Grant Luncheon. The three graduates will begin an externship with Colquitt Regional Health System as they prepare to enter a bridge program to become Registered Nurses. 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Kendall Meeks, center, was awarded the 2025 Southwest Georgia Healthcare Partnership Scholarship for her bridge program to become a Registered Nurse.

MOULTRIE – In May, Lainey Baird, Kendall Meeks, and Leah Yearby became the first high school students to complete a diploma in practical nursing and graduate high school, simultaneously. These three students have set the stage and paved the path for more students.

Yearby said, “It feels surreal to know that we are the first students to graduate high school with our practical nursing diploma. I am very honored to have had this opportunity.”

Colquitt County, like many other communities, faced a shortage of licensed nurses during and after the pandemic. During this time, Colquitt Regional Health Care System approached the school district to identify ways to increase the number of high school graduates interested in pursuing a nursing credential. This request was designed to solve a community problem, it also aligned with the focus of increasing the graduation rate. CCHS and the district had begun several strategic initiatives aimed at helping students become employed, enlisted, or enrolled upon graduation.

The request the district received was, “Could we start a path for students to become licensed practical nurses (LPNs) upon high school graduation? Would that help increase the graduation rate and add qualified employees to the workforce?”

A group consisting of representation from the school district, Southern Regional Technical College, and Colquitt Regional began meeting to determine what a pathway would look like for a high school student. Things they looked at were what would make a student eligible for the pathway and what support services they needed. They also looked at would the college and nursing program accreditation allow a high school student to complete the Practical Nursing diploma program while simultaneously completing their high school graduation requirements.

The school district worked with SRTC to align the courses in the practical nursing program with high school graduation requirements. They developed a course completion plan that would begin in the ninth grade. Then, they developed a plan for promoting and recruiting students into the pathway.

In the spring of 2022, they held the first interest meetings with parents and students. More than a hundred students attended. Then, in the fall of 2023, the first group of students in the pathway was identified. Courses were scheduled to prepare them to meet the admissions requirements for the program at SRTC. It was based on the student’s current grade level. The high school counselors worked with the ninth and tenth-grade students to adjust their classes. This was to prepare them to meet the entrance requirements for the program by the fall of their junior year. For the tenth graders, this meant they had to increase their high school class load to prepare for the program.

As the first cohort to complete the program, Baird, Meeks, and Yearby were instrumental in helping the district, high school, and technical college develop a support plan for future students.

When asked about advice she would provide other students, Meeks said, “Nursing school is hard, but learning how to manage time and study is the best thing you can do early on to succeed.”

Based on the feedback from the first cohort group, Colquitt Regional and SRTC have planned a nursing program immersion day. It will be for students between their sophomore and junior years. The day will focus on study tips, preparing for the program entrance exam and the program commitment and schedule. It will also have a time to hear from the first graduates about their personal experiences. There are eighteen students eligible to attend this summer’s immersion day.

During a student’s junior year in the pathway, they complete their final high school classes in the fall. By spring, their schedule is all college courses. Nine students are beginning their nursing courses this summer. These students have completed the required courses and passed the TEAS program entrance exam for acceptance into the program. Their classes started May 19.

Georgia has a robust dual enrollment funding model. However, students entering a program like practical nursing realize that the dual enrollment aid does not cover additional financial commitments. Students frequently face out-of-pocket expenses like uniforms, physicals, background checks and vaccinations required by the clinical locations. Also, program supplies like stethoscopes and blood pressure cuffs, and testing fees for their state licensure exams. Colquitt Regional and the school district collaborated to fill these students’ financial gaps, ensuring they can complete the program debt-free.

Baird said, “The hospital and district support of this pathway lets us know that they believe in us and what we can become.”

Superintendent Dan Chappuis, who was the high school principal when the students began, said, “We are incredibly proud of the first graduates of the practical nursing pathway, and we are grateful for the partnership between our school district, Colquitt Regional Health System, and Southern Regional Technical College in creating opportunities such as this for students.”

As more students follow in the footsteps of Baird, Meeks, and Yearby, the Practical Nursing Dual Enrollment Pathway seems to stand as a model for how schools can equip students with career-ready skills while still in high school.

With continued support from the Colquitt Regional Health Care System and SRTC, this program seems poised to expand its impact. Impacts include transforming lives, strengthening the local healthcare system, and setting a new standard for student achievement and workforce readiness.