UPDATE: Less than 50 local voters cast ballots so far in special election Published 4:49 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

MOULTRIE — As of Monday, early voting for the special election for Public Service Commissioners in District 2 and District 3 is going slowly with fewer than 50 votes so far, according to Colquitt County’s election website.

This is consistent with very low turnout reported throughout the state. Georgia Recorder reported Monday that turnout was 0.5% at that time.

Voters can vote early 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until Friday at the Colquitt County Annex Building, in Room 201.

Election Day will be June 17, when voting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at assigned voting precincts. Results are expected to be announced that night but won’t be official until later in the week.

The Republican candidates for the District 2 race are Tim Echols (incumbent) and Lee Muns. The Democrat candidate is Alicia Johnson.

In the District 3 race, the Republic candidate is Fitz Johnson (incumbent). The Democrat candidates are Peter Hubbard, Daniel Blackman, Robert Jones and Keisha Sean Waites. Blackman remained on the ballot as he appealed a disqualification announced last week by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office, but on Tuesday a federal judge ruled in support of the disqualification.

This is a primary election. Winners from each party in this election will face one another in November.

The Georgia Public Service Commission has exclusive power to decide what are fair and reasonable rates for services under its jurisdiction. It must balance Georgia citizens’ need for reliable services and reasonable rates with the need for utilities to earn a reasonable return on investment. The commission protects consumers’ interests while abiding by legal standards in setting rates.