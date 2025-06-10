14U girls win District title,

heading to Vidalia for state Published 10:20 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

MOULTRIE – The Moultrie 14U fast-pitch softball team completed its three-game GRPA District III tournament sweep with a 7-2 victory over Grady County on Monday.

The championship of the tournament held at the Magnolia Sports Complex will send the All-Stars to the state tournament in Vidalia.

Moultrie will begin state tournament play at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 25.

After defeating Tift County 4-3 and Grady County 20-1 on Saturday, Moultrie needed only to defeat Grady again in Monday’s championship game.

Grady had blanked Lee County 8-0 in its opener on Saturday before falling to Moultrie.

Grady edged Tift 2-1 in Monday’s final losers bracket game to reach the championship contest.

The Colquitt County 14U all-stars are Sage Bennett, Ella Brooks, Taylor Brown, Madysen Davis, Skylar Hughes, Markeyla Kinsey, Ericka Maple, Leona Marshall, Delyzsha Tillman, Addison Wiley, Kaylee Williamson and Aaliyah Ybarra.

The coaches are Brittany Marshall and Tiffany Troupe.

On Tuesday, the Moultrie 10U All-Stars will meet Lee County at 6 p.m. for the District III championship at the Magnolia Sports Complex.

Moultrie has won three straight games in the tournament and will be seeking a berth in the state tournament that will be held in Lyons.

Moultrie’s 12U fast-pitch All-Stars will meet Worth County at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Bainbridge to determine the District championship.

The District winner also will travel to Lyons for the state tournament.