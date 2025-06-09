Summer blood donations vital to avoid blood supply impact Published 1:16 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

ALBANY — Atlantic hurricane season began this month. Disasters like hurricanes and severe summer weather can disrupt blood drives for several days and impact the momentum of a growing blood supply. The American Red Cross asks residents to help them plan for the unexpected by making an appointment to give blood.

Even when hospitals are fully stocked with blood products, sudden events can cause a rapid drop in the availability of lifesaving transfusions, the Red Cross Said. While many may be engaging in outdoor adventures this month, the Red Cross asks people to continue making and keeping donation appointments a part of their June plans.

Blood has a shelf life of 42 days, which means ongoing donations are key to ensure medical needs are met, the organization said. Type O blood donors are especially needed as the summer season continues.

Email newsletter signup

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, and June 19 is World Sickle Cell Day.

Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App to book a time to donate. Those who come to give June 1-30 will get a $15 Amazon.com gift card by email and will be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards. Terms apply. For information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/June.

Among upcoming blood donation opportunities is one in Moultrie: 2-6 p.m. June 26 at First Methodist Church of Moultrie, 409 First St. S.E.