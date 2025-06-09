Manufactured homes

builder changes name Published 8:56 am Monday, June 9, 2025

MOULTRIE – Fleetwood Homes, a Cavco Industries company, is now operating as Cavco-Moultrie. Located at 250 RW Bryant Rd., in Moultrie, Cavco-Moultrie is among 31 Cavco-owned manufacturers and builders of affordable manufactured homes who have adopted the company’s national brand name.

The goal of Cavco’s brand alignment is to strengthen the national recognition of the company. With a focus on growth and customer experience, Cavco is streamlining its product segmentation to make it easier for homebuyers, dealers, communities and developers to find Cavco-built affordable homes no matter where they live, stated the company.

According to Bill Boor, Cavco’s President and CEO, the name unification was driven by a desire to make home-buying easier for customers.

Email newsletter signup

“The realignment to a single brand that focuses on product characteristics will transform how we go to market across our national manufacturing operation, leveraging our investment in digital marketing and opening new national marketing opportunities,” said Boor. “It’s a big win for Cavco and our retail partners but most importantly, our homebuyers.”

Cavco has built and distributed homes throughout the United States and parts of Canada since 1965. Through decades of growth and acquisitions, Cavco remains committed to developing innovative products in climate-controlled environments to help solve the affordable housing crisis, the company also stated.

According to Jon McMahon, general manager, “The housing professionals at Cavco-Moultrie pride themselves on offering manufactured homes built to accommodate different lifestyles, needs and budgets. Since 1978, Cavco-Moultrie has helped thousands of families find the right home at the right price.”

Cavco-Moultrie employs approximately 260 in the local community and an additional 215 people at its location in Douglas. As demand for Cavco homes grows, the company expects to create more jobs in the area.

For 60 years, Cavco has taken great pride in building exceptional affordable homes while being an active part of the communities where they operate, stated the company.

With more than a million homes built and sold over the years, Cavco seems to be changing the way that America buys homes. The company stated that it is committed to providing the best possible homes through exceptional quality and craftsmanship at affordable prices.

For more information, please visit www.CavcoMoultrie.com or contact McMahon at 866-782-6600 or jon.mcmahon@destinyhomebuilders.com.