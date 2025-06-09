ABAC recognizes students for academic success Published 2:46 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

TIFTON — Students who achieved academic excellence in their coursework during the spring semester were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the President’s Honor List, the Dean’s Honor List, and the Distinguished Achievement List.

The President’s Honor List is the highest academic honor possible for ABAC students. Each student on the list attained an “A” in every subject, resulting in a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The students had to carry a minimum of 12 hours of academic work.

Students who qualified for the Dean’s Honor List attained a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carried at least 12 hours of academic work.

The Distinguished Achievement List is composed of students who complete between six and 11 hours of academic work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The purpose of this list is to recognize excellence and scholastic achievement among part-time students.

Moultrie-area students recognized on one of the three lists include:

Doerun

President’s List: Jonah Hagin.

Distinguished List: Abby Nix.

Hartsfield

President’s List: Ethan Slocumb.

Lenox

President’s List: Ashley Lamer, Seth Mauldin.

Dean’s List: Autumn Crumley, Cassidy Guess, John Shirah, Abigail Woods.

Distinguished List: Megan Sumner, Skyler Vanbrackle.

Meigs

Dean’s List: Hayden Griner.

Moultrie

President’s List: Graciela Barrioz-Velasquez, Brisafernanda Gallardo, Zackery Grier, LeAnna Gay, Sean Ladson, Mattie Jo Rigsby.

Dean’s List: Yadhira Alvarez, Logan Bennett, Julie Corona, Daniel Durrence, Madison Giles, Cristian Garduno, Jennifer Hernandez, Evan Hiers, Thelma Licona, Marco Lorenzo-alonso, Thi Pham, Ethan Stephens, Juana Tercero-Bernabe, Robert Tompkins, Jaina Turner, Cannon Whatley.

Distinguished List: Laurie Burt, Ann Clements, Alec Crews, Donald Crews, Jaylin Croft, Arturo Hernandez, Holland Jarvis, Maycey Kight, Nyla Lewis, Jerel Lynch, Andrew Wagesrob, Ezra Walters.

Norman Park

President’s List: Deborah Babb, Roberto Fernandez, Eli Meads, Robert Mitchell, Baylee Tatum.

Dean’s List: Josue Beltran, Langley Bennett, Kaylee Crosby, Lili Martin-Rivera, Elisa Rios-Alcantara, Jacobo Rodriguez, Cheyenne Smith.

Omega

Dean’s List: Alayna Batten, Christopher Drawdy, Gabriella Montalvo, Rebecca Perez.

Distinguished List: Bradley Hembree.

Pavo

Dean’s List: Delton Smith.

Sale City

President’s List: Charlie Collins.

Sparks

President’s List: Carly Cone, Shelby Joiner.

Dean’s List: Aurelio Bautista.