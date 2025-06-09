10 Diving Tigers head

to Junior Nationals Published 5:34 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

Beck Gregory was first on platform and second on both springboards at the Zone B Championships. (Photo by Gale Couch) Amelia Gregory took first place on platform and was third on both springboards at the Zone B Championships. (Photo by Gale Couch) Zechariah Ledl took first place on platform at the Zone B Championships. (Photo by Gale Couch)

MOULTRIE – Ten members of the Moss Farms Diving team have qualified for the 2025 Junior National Championships.

Junior Nationals will be held July 25-August 3 at the Marguerite Aquatic Complex in Mission Viejo, Calif.

The 10 Diving Tigers who will represent Moss Farms at Junior Nationals are Kendall Deloach, Amelia Gregory, Beck Gregory, Jewell Hart, Elizabeth Ann Hobby, Selah Huante, Ansley Lane, Zechariah Ledl, Hunt Murphy and Austin Leigh Taylor.

All competed at last weekend’s Zone B Championships, the Junior Nationals’ final qualifying event.

The top-10 finishers in the springboard events and top-7 finishers on platform at Zone competition advance to Nationals.

Ledl, Amelia Gregory and Beck Gregory each took a first-place finish at the Zone meet, which was held in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Beck Gregory, who competed in 14-15 boys, finished fourth overall among the boys who competed.

He was first on platform and second on both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards.

Sister Amelia Gregory was fourth overall after also winning on platform and finishing third on both springboards in 12-13 girls.

Ledl also won on platform. He was ninth on 3-meter and 15th on 1-meter in 16-18 boys.

The other Nationals qualifiers and their finishes were:

Huante, in 14-15 boys, had three top-six finishes, coming in fourth on 1-meter, fifth on platform and sixth on 3-meter.

Lane, in 12-13 girls, was third on platform, sixth on 3-meter and 10th on 1-meter.

Hart, in 16-18 girls, was third on both platform and 3-meter and 22nd on 1-meter.

Taylor, in 14-15 girls, turned in a fifth-place finish on 1-meter, was seventh on platform and 11th on 3-meter.

Deloach, in 16-18 girls, was sixth on 3-meter, 14th on 1-meter and 16th on platform.

Hobby, in 16-18 girls, was seventh on platform, 15th on 3-meter and 23rd on 1-meter.

Murphy, in 11-and-under boys, qualified with a eighth-place finish in 1-meter.

Moss Farms placed third overall as a team at Zone.

The Diving Tigers girls were second; the boys were third.

Moultrie’s ElliReese Niday, a seven-time National champion, is prequalified to compete on all three boards at Mission Viejo.

The top finisher among the girls diving at the Zone B Championships was Summer Winchester, who is the daughter of former Moss Farms and University of Alabama champion Lane Bassham Winchester, who is a member of Georgia Aquatics Hall of Fame.

Summer, who dives in 11-and-under girls. competes for Chattanooga Diving GPS.