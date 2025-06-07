DeRosso accepts Powell award Published 2:20 pm Saturday, June 7, 2025

Dennis Powell, second from right, visited from his home outside Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday and formally presented Colquitt County’s Bowen DeRosso with the Dennis Powell Most Valuable Pitcher Award for 2025. DeRosso, just a sophomore who also played right field, was a first-team All-Region 1-6A selection as he helped lead the Packers to 16 wins and a berth in the state playoffs. Powell, a former Packer who pitched in 207 major league games for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers, was unable to attend Colquitt County’s May 14 baseball banquet to present DeRosso the first award named in his honor. Powell had traveled first to Fort Myers, Fla., to visit his son Chris, who is the pitching coach for the Minnesota Twins’ Florida Complex League team for rookies, before coming to Moultrie. He also spent time with family in Norman Park before heading to Atlanta to visit his wife Brenda’s family. Powell is a member of the Colquitt County Sports Hall of Fame and does community service work for the Dodgers in the Los Angeles area. At left is Colquitt County baseball coach Ryan Strickland and at right is Jerry Croft, also a member of the Hall of Fame, who was the head coach when Powell pitched for the Packers.