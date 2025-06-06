12-game basketball showcase

set for Saturday at CCHS Published 7:03 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

MOULTRIE – A 12-game basketball showcase sponsored by Pro Movement Athletics will be held on Saturday, June 7, at Colquitt County High School.

The event will feature 12 boys teams and four girls teams.

The Colquitt County varsity boys team will play twice and the junior varsity Packers will play once.

The schedule includes:

10 a.m. Thomas County Central boys vs. Brooks County on Court 1 and Berrien girls vs. Tift County on Court 2.

11 a.m. Marianna girls vs. Brooks County on Court 1 and Thomas County Central boys vs. Colquitt County on Court 2.

Noon Colquitt County boys vs. Thomas County Central on Court 1 and Brooks County boys vs. Thomasville boys on Court 2.

1 p.m. Brooks County girls vs. Tift County on Court 1 and Marianna girls vs. Berrien on Court 2.

2 p.m. Colquitt County boys vs. Thomasville at Court 1 and Berren boys vs. Thomas County Central on Court 2.

3 p.m. Berrien boys vs. Spencer (Columbus) on Court 1.

4 p.m. Colquitt County boys vs. Spencer on Court 1.

The showcase is coordinated by Jarrett Christian.

Colquitt County boys coach Andy Harden said Christian has been instrumental in getting a number high school players – including former Packers Da’Nas Andrews and Tyrese King – recruited.

Harden said he took his varsity, junior varsity and middle school Colquitt County teams to a camp in Cairo on Thursday and the Packers won all three games.