Research Day winners announced at PCOM Published 2:02 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

MOULTRIE – Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine students, master’s degree in biomedical sciences students, medical residents and practicing physicians all gathered on PCOM South Georgia’s campus in early May for the annual Research Day event.

Four winners and three runners-up were named in the competition:

Best in Show went to Saron H. Araya (DO ’27), PCOM South Georgia, and Endalkachew B. Melese, Javid Simran, Shah Saman and Jalal Muhammad, all from Kharian Medical College of Kharian, Pakistan, for their project “AI in Early Detection of Gastrointestinal Cancers: Evaluating Harvard’s CHIEF Model and Machine Learning Innovations.”

Best Clinical Case Study went to Collin R. Morris (DO ’27), Darya J. Khani (DO ’27) and Jamie Edwards, DO, of PCOM South Georgia, for the project “A Case Report: Uterine Artery Embolization for Treatment of Uterine Fibroids.”

Runner-up in the Best Clinical Case Study category was Hima Chakka (DO ’26), Schiley Pierre Louis, DO ’25, all of PCOM South Georgia, along with Ragin Alex, MD, of Archbold Internal Medicine Residency, and Christian Trujillo, MD, of Archbold Pulmonology, for their project “Cryptococcus gatti Infection with Pulmonary and CNS Involvement in an Immunocompetent Patient.”

Best Original Research Award was presented to Michael Abaskaron (DO ’27), Rajay Dockery (DO ’27), both of PCOM South Georgia, along with Jessica Mitchum, DO ’15, of Colquitt Regional Medical Center, for their project “Challenges and Opportunities in Establishing a Student-Run Clinic in Rural Southwest Georgia.”

Runner-up in the Best Original Research category was the project “Addressing the effects of stress on menstrual cycle regularity and symptoms: A review of contributing factors, racial disparities and lifestyle interventions” presented by Nahimie Louissaint (DO ’26), Saron Araya (DO ’27) and Jennifer Mitchell, EdD, all of PCOM South Georgia, along with Martin Embre of Xavier University.

Best Cadaver/Biomed Project award went to Sydnee N. Jackson (DO ’28), Marisela Benitez (DO ’28), Kayla E. Hasty (DO ’28), Patrice Sarrazin (DO ’28), Gerardo J. Tabares (DO ’28) and Cailin Ingram (DO ’28), along with faculty members Rasheed Agboola, MD, and Shiv Dhiman, MD, all of PCOM South Georgia, for their project “Evaluation of chronic pyoderma gangrenosum, acne, and suppurative hidradenitis (PASH) syndrome and its effect on kidney function: A cadaveric study.”

Runner-up in the Best Cadaver/Biomed Project category was “Investigating the role of scoliosis in talocalcaneal joint osteoarthritis: A histologic and radiologic view” by Tyler Stanton (DO ’28), Valerie Yepez (DO ’28), Lily Dwyer (DO ’28), Melea Neely (DO ’28), D’andre Edwards (DO ’28), Mark Shearer (DO ’28), Samuel Jacobs (DO ’28), and faculty member Emranul Huq, PhD, all of PCOM South Georgia.

Alexander Ophir, PhD., professor of psychology at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York presented the keynote speech, “Sources of reproductive decision-making and their practical applications using Krogh’s principle.”