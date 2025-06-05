Colquitt notes: Arrington

picked for All-Star softball Published 12:07 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

MOULTRIE – Colquitt County rising senior pitcher/infielder Peyton Arrington was selected to play in the recent Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Fast-pitch All-Star event at the University of North Georgia.

Arrington, who went 10-4 with a 2.02 ERA in the circle and hit a team-leading .438 for the Lady Packers last fall, was named the Region 1-6A Player of the Year.

The versatile junior had nine doubles, three triples and drove in a team-leading 31 runs.

Arrington was instrumental in leading the Lady Packers to their fourth region championship in the last six seasons.

Of this and that:

• The Colquitt County girls basketball team, facing what is expected to be a rebuilding season, will compete twice on the William Bryant Court this month.

On Tuesday, June 24, the Lady Packers will face Pelham at 4 p.m. on their home court in a Deep South Summer League matchup.

The game is one of six that will be played that day.

Also on the schedule are Brooks County vs. Lowndes, at 1 p.m.; Mitchell County vs. Pelham, 2 p.m.; Brooks County vs. Lowndes junior varsity, 3 p.m.; Mitchell County vs. Lowndes, 5 p.m.; and Pelham vs. Lowndes junior varsity, 6 p.m.

On Wednesday, June 25, Colquitt will play host to its Lady Packer team camp.

The camp features 12 games on two courts at the high school gymnasium.

The Lady Packers will face Brookwood School at 5 p.m. on court 1.

The schedule also includes at 1 p.m., Brookwood vs. Thomas County Central and Turner County vs. Fitzgerald; 2 p.m., Rickards vs. Turner County and Americus vs. Bainbridge; 3 p.m., Thomas County Central vs. Fitzgerald and Bainbridge vs. Brookwood; 4 p.m. Monroe vs. Rickards and Turner County vs. Americus; also at 5 p.m., Fitzgerald vs. Bainbridge; and 6 p.m. Monroe vs. Thomas County Central and Rickards vs. Americus.

Admission to each event is $5. Concessions will be available.

The Colquitt County girls, who went 17-9 last season, lost four starters, including All-State guard Amira Walters-Smith and four-year starter Amareyia Knighton, who graduated after scoring 1,302 points in her Lady Packer career.

Coach Stephanie Cody’s team also must replace starters Ta’Meria Williams and Caylnn Singletary.

Colquitt County also will play host to a middle school Deep South Summer League play date on June 18 at the Willie J. Williams Middle School gymnasium.

That schedule has not been confirmed yet.

• Florida SouthWestern third baseman Emily Allegood has been named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-South Region second team.

The former Lady Packer sophomore hit .404 for the Bucs, with 18 extra base hits. She scored 70 runs in 57 games. She also fielded .950, making just seven errors in 141 defensive chances.

The Bucs finished the 2025 season 56-7 and were the National Junior College Athletic Association national runners-up.

• A pair of Colquitt County athletes played on two state runner-up teams at Brookwood School in Thomasville during the 2024-2025 school year.

Will Stevens and Harrison Chapura played on the Warriors boys basketball and soccer teams.

The Brookwood boys basketball team went 28-3 overall and 8-0 in region play and advanced to the GIAA AAA state championship game, where it fell to St. Andrews School of Savannah.

In soccer, Brookwood went 12-2 overall and 4-0 in region play and reached the state championship match where it was defeated by Westminster School of Augusta.