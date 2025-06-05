Chamber names Thomas Supply as Business of the Month Published 11:07 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

MOULTRIE — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Thomas Supply as its June Business of the Month.

Owned by Bob Thomas, Thomas Supply has been a pillar of the community since 1997, providing essential hardware and mobile home supplies to local residents and contractors, the chamber said in a press release.

“Whether you’re tackling a home improvement project, need a specific part for your mobile home, or just want expert advice from someone who knows the industry, Thomas Supply is the place to go,” the chamber said. “Their store combines the functionality of a general hardware store with a specialized focus on mobile home needs—making them a unique and vital part of our local economy.”

One of the most noteworthy aspects of Thomas Supply is their work culture, the chamber said. Described as “family-like,” the atmosphere in the store is friendly, warm, and community-oriented.

“Their team, composed of knowledgeable and helpful staff, takes pride in making sure every customer leaves with exactly what they need—and a good experience to match,” the chamber said.

Located at 1600 First Ave. S.E., Thomas Supply is open to serve anyone in need of dependable, high-quality supplies. You can reach them at (229) 985-7613 for inquiries or directions.