17 teams to compete in Moultrie

in District tournaments Published 8:30 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

MOULTRIE – Seventeen teams will be at Moultrie’s Magnolia Sports Complex on Saturday as the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association holds District 3 tournaments.

Two girls teams and two boys teams will be there representing the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority.

The biggest field will be in the 10U girls machine pitch tournament that will feature seven teams seeking a berth in the state tournament that will be held in Lyons.

The Colquitt County 10U girls all-stars will open play in the double-elimination tournament at 11:20 a.m. against Lee County.

Grady County will face Bainbridge and Worth County will play Thomasville YMCA in two other first-round games.

Tift County will meet in Grady County-Bainbridge winner in its first game.

The 10U girls team, coached by Tyler Brooks, Scott Strickland and Bobby Brooks, includes Delyla Brooks, Annie Dalton, Millie Fillyaw, Katie Goble, Lola Howard, Kariya Johnson, Lydia Johnson, Arianna Palacios, Claira Peebles, Ellie Peek, Dannie Rogers, Emorie Stafford and Addison Strickland.

Moultrie will have one of the four teams entered in the 14U fastpitch tournament and will open against Tift County at 10 a.m.

Grady County will face Lee County in the other first-round game.

The state tournament will be held in Vidalia.

The Colquitt County girls, coached by Brittany Marshall and Tiffany Troupe, are Sage Bennett, Ella Brooks, Madysen Davis, Skylar Hughes, Markeyla Kinsey, Ericka Maple, Leona Marshall, Delyzsha Tillman, Addison Wiley, Kaylee Williamson and Aaliyah Ybarra.

The Colquitt County 8U all-stars will advance straight to the state machine pitch tournament, which will be played on June 24-26 at the Magnolia Sports Complex.

The 8U all-stars, coached by Haley Goble and Jared Williamson, include Aliyah Cohran, Chyna Collier, Kailyn Garcia, Emma Goble, Jayla Goss, Kashmeir Hill, Lillian Johnson, Emma Merritt, Charlotte Peebles, Tailyn Williams and Annie Williamson.

Moultrie’s 12U all-stars will travel to the Bill Reynolds Sports Complex in Bainbridge for its district tournament and will open at 10 a.m. against the tournament hosts.

The Moultrie-Bainbridge winner will advance to play Worth County.

Lee County will face Crisp County in the other first-round game.

The 12U girls roster includes Zoey Chafin, Remysia Davis, Sophia Martinez, Peyton McGee, Jerni Moore, Mollie Roberts, Aaliyah Stevenson, Allie Strickland, Leah Strong, Taylor Mae Thompson and Skylee Tyree.

The coaches are Jay Strickland, Steve Stevenson and Chris Tyree.

The 12U girls state tournament will be held in Lyons.

Only three teams are entered in the District 3 boys 12U baseball tournament and Moultrie is one of them.

The three will play a round-robin tournament to determine their seedings in the state.

Moultrie will face Crisp County at 10 a.m.; Crisp County will meet Sumter County at 11:45 a.m.; and Sumter County and Moultrie will square off at 1:30 p.m.

There is a tie-breaker in place to determine the winner, if needed.

The Moultrie 12U all-stars roster includes McCoy Cox, Aiden Hall, John Michael Horne, Michael Hunter, Jackson Miles, Miles Murphy, John David Peek, Keelyn Schofill, Lane Swartzentruber, Riley Townsend, Jack Willis and John Taylor Wilson.

Their coaches are Ryan Schofill, Jeff Horne and Matt Peek.

The 8U boys all-stars also will play at the Magnolia Complex on Saturday, but their games will not count.

The Moultrie, Grady County and Sumter County teams have state tournament berths guaranteed, but will play each other in practice games.

Moultrie will meet Grady County 10 a.m.; Grady County will play Sumter County at 11:30 a.m.; and Moultrie will play Sumter County at 1 p.m.

Brock Young and Brad Tyson are coaching the 8U all-stars.

Their players are Adam Gomez, Rhys Summerlin, Howell Cannon, Mattox Deal, Jax Murphy, Kristoff Cohran, Asher Craft, Tyson Grantham, Aslan Edwards, Leif Ledford, Miles Tyson and Charlie Young.

The 10U boys all-stars have a guaranteed berth in the state tournament in Lyons.

The team’s coaches are Jay Barham and Jeremy Hatcher.

The team includes, Daniel Adcock, Jaxon Barham, Benjamin Covin, Rylee Hall, Cooper Hatcher, Bentleigh Hinson, Donnie Malone, Zakir Marshall, Cole Patterson, Jett Perryman, Kolt Robinson and Brylan Thomas.